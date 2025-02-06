Nippon Steel Approaching Trump Administration on U.S. Steel Buyout

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori said Thursday that the Japanese company is approaching U.S. President Donald Trump's administration in various ways on its plan to acquire United States Steel Corp.

"We believe our proposal is the best," Mori told the press during an earnings briefing. "We have no choice but to make every effort to complete (the planned acquisition)."

After former U.S. President Joe Biden issued an order blocking the acquisition, citing national security concerns, Nippon Steel sued Biden and others.

Mori revealed that he visited the United States last week. "I approached various lawmakers and people close to the Trump administration," he said, but declined to specify whom he met.

"We hope that President Trump will be informed of the real picture (of the acquisition plan), which will lead to a clue to our future path," the Nippon Steel vice chairman added.

