Japan Institute Inks MOU with Intel on Quantum Tech

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government-affiliated National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, or AIST, has signed a memorandum of understanding with U.S. semiconductor giant Intel Corp. to collaborate on the research and development of next-generation quantum computing technology.

The AIST and Intel plan to develop silicon-based quantum computers that will have faster processing capabilities than current supercomputers by the early 2030s, the Japanese institute said Thursday.

Under the MOU signed Monday, the AIST and Intel will aim to realize a system with tens of thousands of quantum bits, representing the performance of a quantum computer, that can be used in industry.

Quantum computers are expected to be used for drug discoveries. Government investments in related technologies are expanding overseas.

