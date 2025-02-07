Ohtani's Ex-Interpreter Sentenced to over 4 Years in Prison

Newsfrom Japan

Santa Ana, California, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--A federal district court in California on Thursday sentenced Ippei Mizuhara, a former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, to four years and nine months in prison, as already agreed, marking a major milestone in a high-profile theft case in which the Major League Baseball superstar was the victim.

Mizuhara, 40, was also ordered to pay back some 17 million dollars to Ohtani.

The former interpreter will appear before the authorities for incarceration by March 24. As Mizuhara does not have U.S. citizenship, he is expected to be deported to Japan after serving his sentence.

While describing the amount stolen as shockingly high, the court said it took into account that Mizuhara admitted his gambling addiction and had pleaded guilty at an early stage.

Prior to the handing down of the sentence, Mizuhara apologized, saying that he was sincerely sorry to Ohtani. At a press conference after the ruling, the prosecution reiterated that Ohtani was the victim and that this was an isolated act by Mizuhara.

