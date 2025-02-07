Japan Govt OKs Univ. Tuition Aid for Families with Many Kids

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday adopted a bill for expanding aid to slash or fully eliminate the cost of university tuition for families with three or more dependent children.

The bill for revising the law to support university studies will be submitted to the current session of the Diet, the country’s parliament, and take effect in April if enacted.

Eligible households are those with three or more dependent children attending universities, junior colleges, technical colleges or vocational schools.

The bill envisions annual tuition aid of up to 540,000 yen per student for public universities and 700,000 yen for private universities, as well as admission fee aid of 280,000 yen for public universities and 260,000 yen for private universities.

This would reduce out-of-pocket costs for public schools to zero in principle while heavily cutting expenses for private schools.

