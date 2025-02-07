Japan Govt Adopts Bill for Govt Investment in Rapidus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday adopted legislation that will enable government investment in Rapidus Corp., which aims to start mass production of next-generation semiconductors.

The legislation to revise the information processing facilitation law and other rules signals a government resolve to help strengthen the chipmaker's financial foundation and support the mass production through the investment. It is aimed at making it easier for Rapidus to raise private funds.

For the investment, the government plans to secure 100 billion yen under its fiscal 2025 budget, whose draft is being examined at parliament. It hopes that the investment will start in the second half of this year if the legislation is passed.

The financial support will be provided by the Information-Technology Promotion Agency, an independent administrative institution overseen by the industry ministry.

The legislation would allow the agency to make not only monetary investment but also provide contributions in kind, such as transferring facilities and equipment in exchange for receiving shares, and loan guarantees.

