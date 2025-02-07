Ishiba-Trump Statement to Vow Golden Age of Japan-U.S. Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the United States are coordinating to release a joint statement vowing to create a golden age of bilateral relations, as their current leaders hold their first summit at the White House on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump used the phrase "golden age" in his inaugural address last month, saying "the golden age of America begins right now."

"(The use of the phrase in the joint statement) reflects hopes for the future of Japan-U.S. ties and our eagerness to make them better," a Japanese government official said.

At the upcoming summit, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba hopes to build personal rapport with Trump through a frank exchange of views.

After the summit in the morning, Ishiba and Trump will have a working lunch before announcing the results of their talks at a joint press conference.

