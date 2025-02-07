GPIF's Investment Returns Total 10.7 T. Yen in Oct.-Dec.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund said Friday that its investment returns totaled 10,703.2 billion yen in October-December last year against the backdrop of higher stock prices at home and abroad and the yen's depreciation.

The rate of return was 4.31 pct for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Of the total return, 5,589.8 billion yen came from investments in foreign stocks and 3,414.9 billion yen from domestic stocks, backed by strong corporate earnings and expectations for U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies.

As the weaker yen boosted the value of foreign currency-denominated assets, the GPIF recorded a return of 2,539.7 billion yen from foreign bond investments.

On the other hand, the GPIF suffered a loss of 841.2 billion yen from domestic bond investments, as bond prices fell amid concerns that Trump's economic policies may lead to global inflation and speculation that the Bank of Japan could raise interest rates.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]