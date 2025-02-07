Taiwan’s Hon Hai May Have Contact with Nissan Execs: Report

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--An executive of Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. contacted senior officials from Japan’s Nissan Motor Co., during a visit to Japan in January, a local news agency reported Friday.

The Hon Hai executive in question is believed to be former Nissan official Jun Seki, now Hon Hai’s chief strategy officer for the electric vehicle business, according to the report by Taiwan’s Central News Agency.

Seki visited Japan before Jan. 29 and met with Nissan executives to explore the possibility of forming a partnership with Nissan, according to the report.

At the time, Nissan was holding talks with Honda Motor Co. on a proposed business integration between the two Japanese automakers.

The report did not name the Nissan executives who met with Seki.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]