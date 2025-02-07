Mitsubishi Chemical to Sell Drug Unit to Bain Capital

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. said Friday that it will sell subsidiary Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. to U.S. investment firm Bain Capital LP. for about 510 billion yen.

Through the sale, which is expected to be completed by September, the Japanese group plans to focus on its core chemical business, including materials related to semiconductors. Meanwhile, the drug company will aim for growth by securing necessary funds for drug development under Bain Capital.

Manabu Chikumoto, president of Mitsubishi Chemical, told a press conference that the synergy between the drug company and the group's chemical business is diminishing as drug development is shifting from small-molecule drugs to biopharmaceuticals.

Keeping Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma in the group "would limit its growth," Chikumoto said.

Mitsubishi Chemical made the drug company a wholly owned subsidiary in 2020. It expects to book a profit of about 95 billion yen from the sale of the unit for fiscal 2025, while the sale is estimated to reduce its revenues by about 10 pct.

