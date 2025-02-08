Meiji Yasuda to Acquire U.S. Peer Banner Life

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. said Friday that it will acquire Banner Life Insurance Co. for about 352.2 billion yen while investing about 130 billion yen for a 5 pct equity stake in the U.S. firm's parent, Britain's Legal & General Group PLC.

The acquisition, slated to be completed by March 2026, is expected to boost Meiji Yasuda's insurance premium income by around 500 billion yen and raise its overseas insurance business ratio from 15 pct to 26 pct.

The Japanese firm's total investment in the United States will reach about 1.4 trillion yen.

Japanese life insurance companies are expanding overseas for growth as the domestic market shrinks.

Last year, Nippon Life Insurance Co. invested in U.S. individual annuity company CoreBridge Financial Inc. and announced a plan to acquire Resolution Life Group Holdings Ltd.

