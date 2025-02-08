Japan PM Ishiba Vows 1-T.-Dlr Investments in U.S. to Trump

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan will increase annual corporate investments in the United States to 1 trillion dollars, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told U.S. President Donald Trump in their first face-to-face summit Friday.

Trump expressed eagerness to eliminate his country's trade deficit with Japan, referring to the possibility of imposing fresh tariffs on imports from Japan if the deficit is not wiped out.

Spanning around one hour and 50 minutes, their summit at the White House included a small meeting and a working lunch. U.S. reporters invited to the small meeting spent much of the 30-minute event asking Trump questions, limiting exchanges between the Japanese and U.S. leaders.

During the summit, Ishiba and Trump agreed to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance and boost bilateral security and economic cooperation.

After the meeting, they issued a joint statement, vowing to "pursue a new golden age for U.S.-Japan relations that upholds a free and open Indo-Pacific and brings peace and prosperity to a violent and disorderly world."

