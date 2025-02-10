Japan Govt to Support Portable Container Use at Roadside Stations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry will support the installation of portable containers with restrooms and showers to "michi no eki" roadside rest stations across the country, starting in fiscal 2025, which begins in April, to enhance their functions for disaster relief.

The ministry will provide municipalities and companies with interest-free loans to cover part of the costs of installation in an effort to increase michi no eki stations' use of such containers, which can be carried by trucks.

A container with two restroom stalls costs some 30 million yen.

Municipalities can receive state loans to cover half the cost of purchase and installation. Companies can receive loans for 25 pct of costs each from the central government and municipalities. There is no upper limit for such loans.

The Cabinet Office will establish a system in fiscal 2025 to register portable containers as disaster response vehicle in order to keep track of their stock levels across the country. Municipalities and companies that receive the loans will be asked to register their containers.

