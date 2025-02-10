Nonprofit Continues to Care for Pets Displaced by Noto Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--A nonprofit animal care center is continuing to provide shelter for pets of evacuees from the massive Noto Peninsula earthquake over a year ago.

Nihon Dobutsu Kaigo Center, located in the central Japan city of Gifu, looks after displaced pets until their owners retrieve them, although other similar organizations often recommend giving pets away about a year after they start to offer shelter.

"Helping pets can lead to helping people," Tsuneo Yamaguchi, 73-year-old head of the nonprofit center in Gifu, said. "I want to be of help, even by a little."

The center received an email in mid-January 2024, after the New Year's Day quake that struck mainly Ishikawa Prefecture in central Japan, in which the sender asked about leaving a dog with it.

The dog, a border collie, lived in the Ishikawa town of Uchinada, where the quake caused severe soil liquefaction. The owner left the border collie at their destroyed home and traveled daily from an evacuation center to take care of the dog.

