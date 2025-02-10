Japanese Electronics Unions' Unified Wage Demands Questioned

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--The practice of unifying the scale of wage demands and dates of negotiations among labor unions of Japanese electronics firms is being called into question, amid growing differences among companies in business structure and performance.

Some company executives have suggested limits for such a unified approach to "shunto" spring wage talks as negotiations are increasingly settling on different pay levels among firms.

The framework for unified negotiations was established in the early 1960s, during the period of the country's high economic growth, according to the Japanese Electrical Electronic & Information Union, an umbrella group for unions in the electronics industry.

The unions of 12 major firms including Fujitsu Ltd. and Panasonic Holdings Corp. currently lead the negotiations and set the level of pay scale hikes, a rare system in Japanese industries in which large firms' unions unite to gain favorable responses from management and help spread wage hikes to smaller unions.

But the 12 firms have varying financial performances due to differences in businesses. Fujitsu focuses on information technology while Panasonic mainly handles household appliances and automotive batteries.

