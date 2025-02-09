Ishiba Expects Trump to Visit Japan during Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Sunday that he expects U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Japan during the World Exposition in Osaka from April to October.

Japan will make adjustments as it takes into account the political situation, Ishiba said on a news program of Nippon Television Network Corp.

The country's parliament will be in session until June, while there will be an election of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, in summer.

Ishiba said that he exchanged views on the 2025 Expo during his summit with Trump in Washington on Friday, adding that Trump expressed strong interest in the United States' Osaka Expo national day on July 19.

