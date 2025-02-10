15 Years Sought over 2023 Attack on Ex-Prime Minister Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Wakayama, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors demanded Monday that a 25-year-old man accused of the attempted murder and other charges for throwing an explosive at then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a campaign trail in western Japan in 2023 be sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The attack was "a malicious act of terrorism" that indiscriminately hit many people, the prosecutors said during a hearing in the trial of Ryuji Kimura at Wakayama District Court.

The defense said that Kimura had no murderous intent and that he was guilty only of inflicting bodily injury.

The court is slated to issue a ruling on Feb. 19.

Kimura has been charged with injuring two people by throwing an explosive with murderous intent at Kishida and others who were visiting a fishing port in the city of Wakayama on April 15, 2023.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]