Nippon Steel Eyes "Bold Proposal" on U.S. Steel: Govt Spokesman

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp. is considering making "a bold proposal that is completely different from previous ones" on its planned acquisition of United States Steel Corp., Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Monday.

"Nippon Steel does not consider this plan as a simple buyout," the top government spokesman said in a press conference. He explained that a bold proposal means a bold investment plan that will make it possible to manufacture the high quality products demanded by the United States and the world and ensure a win-win situation for both Japan and the United States.

Meanwhile, Hayashi avoided commenting on Sunday's remark by U.S. President Donald Trump that Nippon Steel would not acquire a majority stake in U.S. Steel, saying that any comment could affect the companies' business decisions.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]