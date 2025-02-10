Mizuho to Raise Long-Term Prime Rate to 2.2 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Bank said Monday that it will raise its long-term prime lending rate for February by 0.20 percentage point from the previous month to 2.20 pct, the highest level since April 2009.

The bank will raise the benchmark interest rate on loans of a year or more to big companies for the sixth straight month. The hike will take effect Wednesday.

Mizuho's move reflects rising yields for long-term Japanese government bonds following a policy rate increase by the Bank of Japan last month and high U.S. long-term interest rates.

