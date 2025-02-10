Japan to Set Numerical Criteria to Apply "Dangerous Driving"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki asked the Legislative Council on Monday to consider numerical criteria to bring the charge of "dangerous driving resulting in death or injury" against reckless drivers.

The country's automobile driving punishment law stipulates imprisonment of up to 20 years against the dangerous driving, far longer than the maximum sentence of seven years against negligent driving causing death or injury.

But the law has been regarded as ambiguous in its requirements, such as "high speed that is difficult to control," for constituting the dangerous driving, leading to lighter punishments for offenders of the law in many cases.

Based on an expert panel report released last November, the advisory council to the justice minister will discuss numerical criteria for excessive speed and blood alcohol levels.

"We will carefully watch discussions at the council," Fumie Osa, 59, told a press conference in the city of Oita, western Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]