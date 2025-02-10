Saitama Sewer Rupture Expected to Take Years to Repair

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--It could take at least two to three years to repair a sewer rupture found after a road collapse in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, according to the head of a prefectural panel studying the repair.

The panel chief, Hiroaki Morita, told Jiji Press that such a period would be necessary if the entire sewer needs to be replaced, citing the possibility that the sewer is severely corroded inside.

The road collapse, which occurred late last month, created a sinkhole into which a truck fell. Search efforts are underway for the 74-year-old driver.

As possible causes of the road collapse, Morita cited corrosion in the sewer caused by sulfuric acid from sewage-derived hydrogen sulfide, and a gap in the sewer's joints caused by the weight of vehicles on the road or an earthquake.

Hydrogen sulfide could easily be generated in the sewer under the collapsed road as the sewer's uneven internal structure causes sewage to be churned, said Morita, a professor at Nihon University who specializes in sewer engineering.

