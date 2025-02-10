Kobayashi Pharma Logs 1st Net Profit Drop since 1999 Listing

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. said Monday that it suffered the first year-on-year decline in its group net profit since its stock listing in 1999 in the business year ended in December last year.

The company's net profit plunged 50.5 pct to 10,067 million yen in the aftermath of a health hazard scandal involving its supplements containing "beni koji" red fermented rice.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical saw ballooning costs related to the recall of products containing beni koji and compensation to victims affected by the scandal. Its sales of health food products were also sluggish.

As of February last year, before the scandal came to light in March, the company had projected a 0.8 pct rise to 20.5 billion yen in net profit.

