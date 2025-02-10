SBI Affiliate Acquires Over 5 Pct Stake in Fuji Media

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Rheos Capital Works Inc., an affiliate of SBI Holdings Inc., has acquired a stake of over 5 pct in Fuji Media Holdings Inc., the parent of scandal-hit Fuji Television Network Inc., according to its report to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau in eastern Japan.

Rheos Capital Works said in the filing that the share acquisition was a “pure investment.”

“We have been paying attention to the cheapness of media stocks, and Fuji in particular has a high value related to real estate,” a public relations official of Rheos Capital Works said. “After the series of press conferences (on the scandal), we look forward to changes such as management reform in the future.”

Fuji Television came under fire for its corporate culture and governance after holding its first press conference on the scandal involving popular TV personality Masahiro Nakai, who has announced his retirement, and a woman.

On the stock market, meanwhile, Fuji Media Holdings has been on an upward trend since the beginning of this year.

