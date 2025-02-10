China Protests Ishiba-Trump Joint Statement

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--China's Foreign Ministry on Monday protested a joint statement issued late last week by the leaders of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Liu Jinsong, director-general of the Chinese ministry's Department of Asian Affairs, summoned Akira Yokochi, chief minister of the Japanese Embassy in Beijing, and lodged the protest.

In the joint statement, the Japanese and U.S. leaders singled out China to express their "strong opposition" to its military activities in the East and the South China seas, while, on the Taiwan issue, opposing "any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion," with China in mind.

According to the Chinese ministry, Liu expressed "grave concern and strong dissatisfaction over Japan's recent negative moves related to China."

In response, Yokochi explained the Japanese government's position and reiterated its requests to the Chinese side on pending issues such as the situation in the East China Sea, according to the Japanese Embassy.

