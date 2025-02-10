Keidanren to Name Toyota Pres. Sato, 3 Others as Vice Chairs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, unofficially decided Monday to appoint four new vice chairs, including Toyota Motor Corp. President Koji Sato.

At a press conference the same day, Keidanren Chairman Masakazu Tokura said Sato is expected to play active roles in the country's biggest business group as the head of a world-leading mobility company and that of a key industry in the country.

Sato will be the first Toyota president to serve as Keidanren vice chairman since Katsuaki Watanabe, who led the automaker between 2005 and 2009.

The other new vice chairmen are Komatsu Ltd. President Hiroyuki Ogawa, Fujitsu Ltd. CEO Takahito Tokita and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. President Masahiro Kihara. Current vice chairs will retire.

It has already been decided that Nippon Life Insurance Co. Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui will succeed Tokura to become the first Keidanren chief from the financial sector.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]