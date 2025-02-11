Criminal Complaint Filed against Ishimaru over Tokyo Gov. Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--A civic group has filed a criminal complaint against Shinji Ishimaru, who was the runner-up in last July's Tokyo gubernatorial election, for his alleged public offices election law violation over a campaign event.

In the complaint filed with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office on Monday, the group said that Ishimaru, former mayor of the city of Akitakata, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, may have pledged to illegally pay a fee to a company that streamed the event live.

The Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine has reported that Ishimaru's camp paid about 970,000 yen to the company's side for live-streaming the event held during the campaign period for the gubernatorial election in the Japanese capital.

At a press conference Thursday, the Ishimaru side said that concerns about a possible breach of the election law were raised within his camp after an order was placed to the company, and that his camp paid the same sum of money as the order amount as a cancellation fee.

Staff of the company attended the campaign event as volunteers, the Ishimaru side added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]