Japan Ruling-Opposition Talks Reaching Critical Point

Tokyo, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--Talks between Japan's ruling coalition and opposition parties on some key policies are poised to reach a critical juncture as the governing pair aims to enact the state budget for the fiscal year starting in April within the current fiscal 2024, which ends March 31.

For its enactment by the end of March, the fiscal 2025 budget bill, now being debated at the House of Representatives, needs to clear the Lower House on March 2 at the latest. The Lower House passage will be followed by discussions at the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, are working to strike agreements by mid-February with Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People on policy demands from the opposition side.

"We hope to ensure the enactment of the government budget and other bills after winning understanding from many members of the public and support from many political parties over issues including (a revision of) the 1.03-million-yen taxable income threshold and free education," Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba, who leads a minority government, said at a meeting of LDP executives Monday.

On the same day, officials from the ruling parties and Nippon Ishin, including their policy chiefs, discussed the opposition party's proposal to make high school education free of charge.

