Shiseido Suffers 1st Net Loss in 4 Years

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese cosmetics maker Shiseido Co. said Monday that it incurred a group net loss of 10.8 billion yen in the year that ended in December, plunging into the red for the first time in four years.

The loss, which followed the previous year's net profit of 21.7 billion yen, was caused by sluggish sales in China amid a prolonged economic slump there as well as costs associated with job cuts and closures of unprofitable stores in Japan.

Shiseido's operating profit tumbled 73.1 pct from the previous year to 7.5 billion yen as the company fared poorly also in the U.S. market, although consolidated sales went up 1.8 pct to 990.5 billion yen thanks to brisk demand in Japan and Europe for mainstay Shiseido brand products.

Shiseido predicts it will post a net profit of 6 billion yen in the current year.

The company's earnings will be "driven by growth in Japan and Europe and recovery in the United States in the second half of the year," President and CEO Kentaro Fujiwara told a news conference.

