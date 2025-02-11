DPFP Vows to Increase Take-Home Pay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese opposition Democratic Party for the People at a regular convention held in Tokyo on Tuesday adopted its fiscal 2025 policy platform highlighting its pledge to increase take-home pay.

The convention came at a time when the party aims to boost morale further in the run-up to this summer's House of Councillors poll following its spectacular performance in last year's general election.

The fiscal 2025 platform stresses that increasing people's take-home pay through measures including a revision of the minimum annual taxable income level from the current 1.03 million yen is the most important political challenge for the party.

The platform also includes the party's plan to actively field candidates in the Upper House election this summer.

In last October's House of Representatives election, the DPFP increased its seats in the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, to 28 from seven.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]