INTERVIEW: Australia to Boost Cooperation with Japan on Decarbonization

Canberra, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Australia wants to deepen cooperation with Japan in the field of decarbonization, Nancy Gordon, the country's commissioner-general for the upcoming World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka, told a recent interview.

Australia will focus on themes such as new energy and decarbonization, and seek to use the Expo from April to October as a "platform to strengthen and deepen our relationship with Japan," Gordon said.

"We hope that (events at the Expo) will forge some connections to encourage Japan to invest in these areas," she added, listing areas for possible cooperation such as critical minerals, green metals produced using renewable energy, and carbon capture and storage.

That is what the Australian Embassy in Tokyo and the Consulate-General in Osaka do already, Gordon continued. "What we want to do with the Expo is we want to bring it up to the next level."

She also said that her country will focus on the topic of sustainability, pointing out that the Australian pavilion at the Expo utilizes reusable steel trusses that were used in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

