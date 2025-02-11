China Removes Buoy Set Up in Japan's EEZ off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Tuesday that the country has removed a buoy it installed within Japan's exclusive economic zone around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

The move might be out of consideration for relations with Japan. The Japanese-administered islands are claimed by China, where they are known as Diaoyu.

The buoy in question has completed its task at the site, Guo said at a press conference, noting that relevant Chinese agencies have implemented voluntary and technical adjustment regarding the buoy according to the actual need of science and observation.

The Japan Coast Guard said in a navigation warning on its website the same day that a Chinese buoy northeast of Taiwan has ceased to exist.

The administration of Chinese President Xi Jinping has been working to improve his country's relations with Japan, such as reaching an agreement toward the restart of fishery product imports from the neighboring country.

