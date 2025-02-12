Truck Cab Confirmed in Sewer Pipe at Saitama Cave-In Site

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--The metal mass found inside an underground sewer pipe near the site of a road cave-in in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, has been identified as the cab of a truck that plunged into the hole created by the incident in late January, prefectural officials said Tuesday.

A human-like figure is visible inside the cab, and it could be the 74-year-old driver of the truck, according to the officials.

Also on Tuesday, Saitama Governor Motohiro Ono announced the prefecture's decision to apply the disaster relief law to the city of Yashio, where the cave-in occurred.

Meanwhile, the prefecture's request for about 1.2 million residents of 12 municipalities including Yashio to cooperate in reducing wastewater will end at noon Wednesday.

In the incident that occurred around 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 28, a part of an intersection in Yashio collapsed, causing the truck to plunge into the sinkhole. The loading platform of the vehicle was recovered later.

