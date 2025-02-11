Nagumo to Become 1st Chief of SDF Joint Operations Command

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering naming Lt. Gen. Kenichiro Nagumo, vice chief of staff at the Joint Staff of the Self-Defense Forces, as the first head of the Joint Operations Command, which will be established shortly, it was learned Tuesday.

The appointment is expected to be formalized by the cabinet in March, government sources said.

Nagumo, 59, joined the Air SDF after graduating from the National Defense Academy of Japan in 1989.

He assumed the current post in March 2023 after serving in positions including director-general of the Defense Planning and Policy Department at the ASDF's Air Staff Office and commander of the ASDF Western Air Defense Force.

The Joint Operations Command for the ASDF, the Ground SDF and the Maritime SDF will be launched on March 24 at the Defense Ministry's headquarters in Tokyo. It will be tasked to ensure smooth operations not only in the event of an emergency but also during peacetime as the security environment surrounding Japan is increasingly severe.

