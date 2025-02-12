2nd Court Finds Japan 2024 Lower House Poll Constitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Hiroshima High Court ruled Wednesday that last October’s election for Japan’s House of Representatives was constitutional in terms of vote-value disparities.

The ruling was the second in 16 lawsuits filed with 14 high courts and high court branches across the country by two groups of lawyers over the Lower House election.

The Okayama branch of Hiroshima High Court on Thursday found the election constitutional.

Rulings on all lawsuits will be issued by March 7, and the Supreme Court is expected to issue a unified judgment as early as this year.

In Wednesday’s ruling, Masumi Kurachi, presiding judge at Hiroshima High Court, said that it was “reasonable” to demarcate Lower House constituencies using the so-called Adams method, which is said to more accurately reflect differences in populations among prefectures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]