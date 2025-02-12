1-T.-Dlr U.S. Investments to Include AI, Chips: Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Wednesday that he pledged to increase Japan's investments in the United States to around 1 trillion dollars, expecting growth in areas including artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

Ishiba told a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, that "investments are expected to advance in the fields of AI, advanced semiconductors and energy, in addition to automobiles."

He added that Tokyo has not set a deadline for the pledge, which was conveyed to U.S. President Donald Trump in their summit in Washington on Friday.

On the U.S. government's 25 pct tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which Trump signed off on after the meeting, Ishiba said that Tokyo is asking Washington to exempt Japan from the measure.

"Specific details are not clear, so we will keep a close watch and respond appropriately," he went on, adding that the measure was not discussed at the bilateral summit.

