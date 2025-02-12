Japan Signs 1st Int'l Treaty on AI

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Canada on Tuesday signed the Council of Europe Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law, the first legally binding international pact on AI.

The treaty was adopted last year by the Council of Europe with 46 member states, while Japan and Canada participated in negotiations on the treaty as observers.

The addition of the two countries raised the number of signatories to 13, including the United States and the European Union.

"Japan is signing the convention to demonstrate its strong determination to promote fundamental values such as human rights, democracy and the rule of law," Parliamentary Vice Foreign Minister Hisashi Matsumoto told a signing ceremony in Paris.

He expressed confidence that the treaty and the Hiroshima AI Process, an international framework for making generative AI rules led by Tokyo, will be a foundation of global AI governance.

