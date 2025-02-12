Japan Asks U.S. for Steel, Aluminum Tariff Exemption

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan has asked the United States for an exemption from 25 pct tariffs on steel and aluminum imports levied by the administration of President Donald Trump, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Wednesday.

The request was sent via the Japanese Embassy in Washington on Tuesday local time, Hayashi said at a press conference.

“We will firmly take necessary steps while fully scrutinizing the measures and their impact on our country,” Hayashi said of the U.S. tariffs.

Japanese industry minister Yoji Muto told a press conference that he will closely watch the impact of the U.S. tariffs on Japanese companies.

“The U.S. government’s wide-ranging trade restriction measures could have a big impact on the multilateral trading system based on World Trade Organization rules and the global economy,” Muto said.

