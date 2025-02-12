4 Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Waters off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Wednesday.

The four Haijing ships were equipped with what appeared to be cannons, according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of southernmost Okinawa Prefecture.

It was the first intrusion by any official Chinese vessel into Japanese waters near the Okinawa islands, claimed by Beijing, since Jan. 8.

According to the headquarters, the four ships entered Japanese waters near the island chain around 10 a.m.

