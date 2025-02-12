Isuzu to Set Up Plant in U.S. for 280 M. Dlrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese truck maker Isuzu Motors Ltd. said Wednesday that it will set up a plant in the U.S. state of South Carolina with an investment of 280 million dollars.

The plant, slated to begin operations in 2027, will produce electricity- and gasoline-powered trucks, with annual output seen reaching 50,000 units by 2030.

At least 700 jobs are expected to be created.

The project is part of the plan to expand Japanese investment in the United States that Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba explained during his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday.

