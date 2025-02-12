Idemitsu Kosan Names Sakai as New President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Idemitsu Kosan Co. said Wednesday it will promote Executive Vice President Noriaki Sakai to be its president, effective on April 1.

Sakai, 63, will replace Shunichi Kito, 68, who will become chairman with the right to represent the Japanese oil company.

Idemitsu Kosan's decision to change its leadership for the first time in seven years is designed to strengthen its management, amid a changing environment for the energy industry due to factors such as decarbonization.

Kito has led efforts to reinforce the company's operations after overseeing the 2019 merger between Idemitsu Kosan and Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K.

Sakai, who joined Idemitsu Kosan in 1985, has been executive vice president since June 2022.

