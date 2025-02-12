Hon Hai Chairman Denies Intention to Acquire Nissan

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. plans to collaborate with Nissan Motor Co. rather than acquire the Japanese automaker, Chairman Young Liu said Wednesday.

Nissan and Honda Motor Co. are among several companies Hon Hai has contacted about possible collaboration, Liu told reporters at the Taiwanese company's headquarters in New Taipei City, according to Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS.

The comments by Liu come as the two Japanese automakers are expected to terminate their merger talks.

Liu said his company would not produce Hon Hai brand cars but provide contract services for vehicle design and manufacturing.

He said that Hon Hai has held talks with French automaker Renault SA to buy its stake in Nissan, adding that the talks have focused on collaboration rather than acquiring Nissan shares.

