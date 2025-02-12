Imperial Household Agency's Website Optimized for Smartphones

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Imperial Household Agency on Wednesday unveiled its renewed website, which is also optimized for smartphones.

The number of links on the front page has been reduced to three to make it easier to navigate. The agency also added a new page to introduce parts of the Imperial Palace, including the Homei-Den banquet hall, using a 360-degree panoramic photo.

About 9.6 million yen was spent on renovating the website and adding the panoramic photo in fiscal 2024. The agency plans to continue to renovate the website in fiscal 2025.

"We want to make it easy for visitors to find the pages they want to see," said Maiko Fujiwara, head of the agency's public relations office.

