SoftBank Group Posts 1st April-Dec. Profit in 3 Years

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of 636.1 billion yen for April-December 2024, its first black figure for the nine-month period in three years.

The technology investment group rebounded from a net loss of 458.7 billion yen a year earlier, mainly thanks to a rise in the value of some companies in its investment portfolio, such as China's ByteDance Ltd., which operates the TikTok video-sharing app.

In the October-December quarter alone, however, it logged a net loss of 369.1 billion yen as its investment returns deteriorated again.

For April-December, SoftBank Group posted an investment profit of 2,170 billion yen, a sharp improvement from a loss of 538.9 billion yen a year before. Its mainstay SoftBank Vision Fund business generated an investment profit of 260.7 billion yen.

