Japan to Dispatch Mogami-Class Frigate to Australia

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force will dispatch its Mogami-class frigate JS Noshiro to Australia for joint exercises, Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Wednesday.

The move is apparently part of Japan's efforts to win a contract from the Australian government for joint frigate development.

Japan is pushing for a Mogami-class frigate, competing against Germany on the shortlist. The Australian government is expected to make a final decision by the end of this year.

If Japan wins the contract, this would contribute to further strengthening its defense cooperation with Australia and significantly improve interoperability between the two countries, Nakatani said at a press conference.

The Noshiro will be dispatched from Monday to April 3, also planning to make a port call in the Philippines.

