Children with Tooth Cavities at Record Low in Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of children with tooth cavities in Japan hit a record low in fiscal 2024, apparently reflecting advice on tooth brushing and other related initiatives at schools, a survey by the health ministry showed Wednesday.

The cavity rate stood at 20.74 pct at kindergartens, 32.89 pct at elementary schools, 26.50 pct at junior high schools and 34.70 pct at high schools, all hitting the lowest level since the survey began in fiscal 1948.

The survey covered a total of about 3.19 million children between April and June 2024. The survey period had been extended in fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, children's vision continued to deteriorate. The proportion of children whose vision was less than 20/20 stood at 36.84 pct at elementary schools, 60.61 pct at junior high schools and 71.06 pct at high schools, all the highest on record except for fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2023, when the survey period was different.

