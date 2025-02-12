Japan, Palau Agree to Strengthen Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. agreed Wednesday to reinforce bilateral ties for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Meeting with Whipps at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Ishida said the Pacific island nation is "a geographically, historically and strategically important partner."

In response, the Palau president expressed willingness to elevate ties with Japan based on the strong foundation of trust.

The leaders then affirmed cooperation for Palau's economic development and infrastructure construction.

Meanwhile, Ishiba thanked Whipps for visiting Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in June 2023 ahead of the release into the ocean of treated water from the meltdown-hit plant and supporting the Japan's claim that the water is environmentally safe.

