Saitama Lifts Request to Refrain from Using Sewage System

Saitama, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Saitama prefectural government on Wednesday lifted its request to refrain from using the sewage system, which was imposed on a total of about 1.2 million residents of 12 municipalities after a sewage pipe rupture was discovered following a road collapse in the city of Yashio late last month.

The request was lifted as the water level in the sewage pipe was contained. However, the 74-year-old driver of a truck that fell into a sinkhole that appeared on the road has not been found.

"We have received very grateful cooperation," Saitama Governor Motohiro Ono said at a press conference on the day. "We will make efforts to recover (the site) and rescue (the driver) as soon as possible."

The governor added that the prefectural government may ask residents again to refrain from using the sewage system due to possible heavy rain and other factors.

The evacuation of residents in nearby areas will continue due to the risk of further ground collapse.

