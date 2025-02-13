Thorny Talks Loom at LDP on Selective Dual Surname System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Liberal Democratic Party is likely to face difficult discussions over the possible introduction of a selective dual surname system for married couples, as the topic has proven divisive for the party with many conservative lawmakers.

The ruling LDP began full-fledged internal debates on the matter with a meeting of a working team Wednesday. Party leaders hope to form a collective opinion on the topic by April, but it is unclear whether this can be achieved.

At the meeting, members agreed to focus talks on five points--maintaining the principle of the family register system, swiftly dealing with the impact of limiting the use of former surnames on economic and social activities, considering confusion that may be caused to children when they have parents or siblings with different surnames, maintaining a sense of unity in families and creating a consensus that reflects public will.

Working team head Ichiro Aisawa told reporters after the meeting that members will hold discussions on a weekly basis.

"We want the public to understand that the family register system is excellent, and we want to set a road map to resolving inconveniences in a way characteristic of the LDP," he said.

