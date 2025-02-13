Researchers in Japan Develop Robot Hand with Cultured Muscles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Researchers from the University of Tokyo and Waseda University said Thursday that they have developed a robot hand that uses cultured human muscle tissues.

The biohybrid hand, 18 centimeters long, is the biggest of its kind. It has five independently moving fingers.

Although the hand is not yet strong enough to hold and lift an object, the researchers hope that the technology can be applied to prosthetic hands and limbs in the future.

Their team's research was published in the online edition of the U.S. journal Science Robotics.

The robot hand includes bundles of cultured muscle tissues connected to each finger. The fingers are bent by sending electric signals which make the muscle tissues contract.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]