Kansai Electric Proposes Doubling N-Waste Shipments from Fukui to France

Fukui, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. on Thursday presented to Fukui Prefecture a proposal to double the amount of spent nuclear fuel it will ship from its nuclear plants in the central Japan prefecture to France.

The power utility proposed increasing the amount from the previously planned 200 tons in a draft revision of its plans for moving its spent nuclear fuel out of Fukui.

The draft also included a proposal to postpone the start of spent fuel shipments to a reprocessing plant under construction in the village of Rokkasho in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan. The completion of the facility has been delayed.

Hitoshi Mizuta, head of Kansai Electric’s nuclear power division, presented the draft to Fukui Vice Governor Yasuhiro Nakamura in a meeting at the prefectural government office.

“As we carry the waste out according to the schedule, the amount of waste carried out will exceed the amount generated, and the amount of stored waste will decrease in the future,” Mizuta said. A senior official of the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy also attended the meeting and explained the central government’s policy.

