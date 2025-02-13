Japan Vows to Closely Watch U.S.-Russia Moves over Ukraine War

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan is closely watching moves by Washington and Moscow after U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to start negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Thursday.

"U.S.-Russia relations are extremely important in responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and we will keep a close eye on moves" by Washington and Moscow," Hayashi told a press conference.

The Japanese government is seeking to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine at an early date, he said, adding that Tokyo will work with its partners in the Group of Seven major democracies and other countries to achieve this goal.

Hayashi declined to discuss remarks by a Trump administration official that Ukraine's ambition to reclaim all its territory and join NATO is unrealistic.

